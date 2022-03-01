Businessman sues Deputy Speaker Among for torture

The High Court in Kampala has adjourned a case in which the deputy speaker of parliament Anita Among is being sued by a businessman Francis Matovu also known as Buto for torture. Butto, who is facing charges of conniving to fleece Among of 500m shillings, has now sued her jointly with the Attorney General. In the lawsuit, Matovu wants the court to declare that his detention for a period exceeding 48 hours, without trial was in contravention of his rights under the constitution. Court records show that on 9th November 2021, Matovu was arrested by policemen along Speke Road in Kampala and later whisked off to Mbuya Military Barracks. Matovu adds that once detained at Mbuya, he was beaten with a wire rod and sticks on the stomach, chest, legs and back, soaked in extremely cold water for a very long time. Justice Ssekaana has now ordered that the 2 parties return to court on the 21st of March.