Bulambuli residents breath sigh of relief

Resents of Bulambuli district in over 8 sub-counties are breathing a sigh of relief after several sections of their dangerous wooden ladder footpaths have been fixed with metallic ladders. The areas that have benefitted include Namisuni, Masira, Bufumbo, Buginyanya, Buluganya, Bumugibole, Bulango and Sisiyi which are found in the upper Bulambuli area. The metallic paths cover five kilometres. The metallic ladders that are being constructed in phases will cost 1.8 billion.