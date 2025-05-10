Bukedea health system crippled by staffing gaps, poor infrastructure, and drug theft

A report by the State House Health Monitoring Unit has revealed that the Bukedea District healthcare system is struggling with critically low staffing levels. This crisis is compounded by deteriorating infrastructure and alarming reports of indiscipline among some medical personnel, including cases of drug theft by health workers. These issues are severely undermining both the quality and availability of healthcare services, leaving the local population vulnerable and underserved.