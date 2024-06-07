Builders tipped a day after 6 people were electrocuted

Experts are advising builders not to construct or erect structures under power lines to avoid being electrocuted. Speaking to NTV, Engineer Edith Nayigaga Ssengendo, who is the Director of Technical Regulations at the Electricity Regulatory Authority, says one should id It is a big mistake for one to ignore safety measures while constructing near power lines. Yesterday, six people were electrocuted to death in Gando village in Mubende, as they erected a tent in preparation for a wedding. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, the expert has given tips on how to respond to an electrocution accident.