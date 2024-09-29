Builders and tax collectors collaborate to address tax regulations in construction

Uganda National Association of Builders, Suppliers and Engineering Contractors (UNABSEC), together with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and National Cement Company Uganda, has met to agree on valuable insights into tax regulations. This follows concerns about taxes on supplies in the sector, as well as non-tax revenue. UNABSEC President Jamesone Olonya says many new players have just started in business and need sensitization from URA on tax compliance since the construction sector, as it is second to agriculture in its contribution to national GDP