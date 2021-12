Bomb survivor Fred Katongole was injured on the legs, hands

Fred Katongole has never imagined he would spend Christmas in hospital. And even though he does not remember the events of 16th November 2021 when two bombs went off in Kampala, they are what put him on this bed. He was announced dead after the blast at the Central Police Station in Kampala. And even though he is still nursing injuries, for him and his family, today is a celebration of life.