Belgium appeals for increased funding for education

The Belgian minister for development cooperation, Caroline Gennez has urged the Ugandan authorities to improve funding for the education sector, to boost social development. She made the call during a fact-finding mission to Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal, following concerns about its status. There are several projects funded by the Belgium government at the university, which saw the institution receive about UGX 14bn over 10 years. The institution received a commendation for the effective implementation of some projects.