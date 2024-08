Bamasaba celebrate beginning of circumcision season

The Bamasaba of Uganda and Kenya launched the Imbalu circumcision season on Saturday in a festival at Mutoto Cultural Grounds in Mbale. Today’s launch, presided over by the cultural leader Umukuka of Inzu Ya Masaba, marks the beginning of six months of circumcision ceremonies across the Bugisu subregion and other areas where the Bamasaba have settled.