Authorities are looking at progress in ending child labour

The Government has been tasked to carry on with the work of the, Work No Child’s Business initiative to end child labour in Karamoja sub-region while promoting education for all. The project, which has lasted 5 years in the Districts of Busia, Karamoja, and Moroto , has seen a total of 2,206 youths and children withdrawn from child labor. Now, civil society organizations are calling for the affirmative action of compulsory boarding education for all children in the region.