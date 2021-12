Arua leaders back plan to degazette Barifa forest

Arua City Council has called upon forest authority NEMA to fast track the proposed process of degazetting Arua central forest commonly known as Barifa forest. In a council meeting held on Friday, councillors blamed NEMA of dragging out the process which has already been approved by parliament. They also oppose plans of giving away part of the forest to private investors noting that the degazetion is meant to foster the city’s development.