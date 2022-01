Army agrees to support constable Robert Mukebezi

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces has said it is holding the gun that was used to shoot Robert Mukebezi, a traffic police officer. The incident which arose from an accident and a vehicle being towed away happened on Sunday. The force has also arrested Maj. Alfa Okua, the commander in charge of the military fleet of vehicles involved in the Sunday incident. Mukebezi was shot in the leg which has since been amputated.