Archbishop Kazimba urges religious leaders to embrace coffee farming as economic activity

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has urged religious leaders to utilize the available land in religious institutions for planting coffee as an economic activity. This, he said, would also prevent the land they hold from being grabbed. Preaching during his pastoral visit to the South Ankole Diocese at Kitunga Archdeaconry in Kajara County, Ntungamo District, Archbishop Kaziimba emphasized that with many Ugandans embracing coffee farming and the availability of markets, the government would intervene to support the initiative. He encouraged religious institutions, including churches and mosques, to embrace coffee farming not only as a way to protect their land but also as a key cash crop.