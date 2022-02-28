Another school fire raises concerns over worrying pattern

This morning, parents at Bilal Islamic Primary School in Bwaise awoke to news of another fire, this time in their school. The incident has raised more questions as to what is going on, as this is a cause for worry among parents and education officials in the country. Since schools were reopened in January this year, a roaring fire gutted 3 dormitories at this school, last evening, leaving students’ property destroyed but luckily no child was injured.