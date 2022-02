Amisom honors Uganda police officers for the services

The African Union Mission (AMISOM) has awarded medals to a contingent of Uganda Formed Police Unit (FPU) personnel for their contribution to peace and security in Somalia. The 160 officers have completed 15 months of service with AMISOM, supporting their Somali Police Force (SPF) counterparts to secure the elections. They also performed duties like guarding government installations, conducting patrols, and ensuring public order