African Union summit on food security kicks off

The African Union Extraordinary Summit on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program has kicked off in Kampala with a call for more investment in Agriculture. The summit is expected to see the adoption of the new 10-year Strategy and Action Plan for 2026-2035, as well as the Kampala CAADP Declaration for the same period. The African Union is confident that through collective effort the ambitious target of ending hunger will be realised.