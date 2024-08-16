Africa Continental Free Trade Area : Lack of digital skills, awareness slowing commerce

Member states within the African continental free trade area framework are being urged to start the implementation of protocols in the Africa digital trade agenda, recently adopted by Digital Council of Ministers in February 2024. Sofian Dahmani, Programme Officer European Union in Uganda, also says that an effective e-commerce ecosystem is expected to provide the business community, especially SMEs, with increased trade opportunities through better access to regional and continental market opportunities. This during a meeting that brought together 50 small and medium enterprises, the business community, development partners from the EU, the German development agency and the East African business council in Kampala. Malcolm Musiime, Reports.