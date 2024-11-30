Advocacy for free HIV injections gains momentuma

With just hours to the World AIDS Day commemorations in Buyende, preparations are in high gear at Bukungu Primary School in Bukungu Town Council. The Uganda Information Centre has advocated for free HIV injections as an alternative to the current treatment dominated by ARV drugs. Dr. Shilpi Sharma, Branch Manager of the AIDS Information Centre, Jinja Branch, has called for the introduction of HIV injections to replace ARVs for people living with HIV, aiming to reduce stigma through increased awareness. Meanwhile, Ivan Wabwire, in charge of Bukungu Health Center III, highlights numerous challenges in tackling the AIDS epidemic.