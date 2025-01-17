Activists push for an end to trial of civilians in army court

Youth activists are calling on the public to take advantage of the steam developing on the legal scene to push for an end to the trial of civilians in military courts. They say that silence has only emboldened the state to continue mistreating many. They warn that the summary imprisonment of human rights advocate Eron Kiiza without a fair trial is enough to show that anyone can unjustly end up in the jaws of the General Court Martial. #NTVNews #NTVTonight #NTVWeekendEdition https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lj88U68S6VY