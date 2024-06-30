Activists oppose MP pardon plea on corruption charges

Anti-corruption activists and the Uganda Law Society have commented on calls by the Speaker of Parliament and other legislators for the President to pardon Lwengo Woman MP Cissy Namujju, who faces corruption charges. Following the Speaker's plea for forgiveness, these activists have described the move as unfortunate, disappointing, and frustrating. They are now urging the President to stand firm and demonstrate his zero-tolerance policy toward corruption.