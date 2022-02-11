Activists embark on new program in fight against corruption

Activists and civil society organizations have embarked on empowering the youth to monitor the implementation of government programs in a few selected districts in the Busoga sub-region. The activists believe the youth can play a critical role in making leaders at local government accountable to the communities they are serving. Isaac Arinaitwe, the program manager at Restless Development says that the youth training program is being conducted in the four districts of Buyende, Kaliro, Bugweri and Bugiri districts. The program is aimed at countering corruption in local governments.