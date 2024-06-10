52,932 start nursing and midwifery exams

Fifty-two thousand nine hundred and thirty-two nursing students from one hundred and thirty-three centers have started their exams. The students are being examined for the diploma in nursing and midwifery as well as certificate levels, nationwide. The executive secretary of the Uganda Nurses and Midwife Examinations Board, Helen Mukakalisa said that the exams, which started today will take a break on June 14th to allow Muslims to celebrate Eid and resume on 24th to 28th June.