MultiChoice Uganda launches new subscription packages

MultiChoice Uganda has launched a new range of 7-day subscription packages for both DStv and GOtv customers under a campaign dubbed ‘Ka Weekie’. The initiative is designed to cater to the evolving needs of Ugandan viewers by offering them affordable, short-term access to premium content without the commitment of a full month’s subscription. The ‘Ka Weekie’ campaign introduces greater flexibility into the pay-TV space, recognizing that not all customers operate on a monthly income cycle. With the new weekly options, subscribers can continue to enjoy their favourite shows, sports, and movies at a fraction of the cost, and for a shorter period that fits their schedules and budgets.