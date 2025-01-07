Mao unveils democratic party’s new governing body

Justice Minister Nobert Mao says laws demand total compliance and the president can not amend any with a mere pronouncement. Mao, made the comment while responding to concerns over a recent directive by President Museveni to the police not to grant bond to suspects. Mao, who was addressing journalists at the DP headquarters in Mengo, also unveiled plans to traverse the whole country ahead of the party’s National Delegates Conference Scheduled for June this year.