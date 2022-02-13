HEALTH FOCUS: Drawing attention to Epilepsy condition

Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disorder in the world. Worldwide, about 50 million people live with epilepsy. 80% of these are in resource-limited countries like Uganda. Affected individuals have a propensity to have repeated fits, seizures or convulsions mostly due to a defect in the control of electrical discharges in the brain. This week in health focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to Dr. Richard Idro a neurosurgeon who has been managing several cases of epilepsy.