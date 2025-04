Drugs And Degrees:A look at drug abuse on Uganda’s university campuses

Tonight, we take a look at drug abuse on Uganda’s University campuses. Our undercover investigation has revealed a thriving black market for narcotics, with dealers known as “plugs” supplying students with a range of substances from marijuana to cocaine and ecstasy. We have spoken to students, dealers, and even law enforcement officials and what we have found goes far beyond the campus gates as Lydia Felly Akullu narrates.