WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Experts urge banks to ease access to credit

The private sector foundation is advising financial institutions in the world to narrow the gender finance gap at least for cash strapped women-led macro enterprises across the country. Victoria Sekitoleko a private sector foundation board member is also advising the government to put in place policies directed at easing access to investment capital for women. She was speaking in Luwero at a master card and PSFU organised “Women Katale” an event held to mark women's day. According to the world bank 58% of all MSMEs in Africa are women-owned