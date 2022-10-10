WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP: Why policy may not be the only answer to the challenges

A forum seeking to address policies on creating an enabling environment for women-led MSMEs heard that women-led MSMEs continue to be held back by High closure rates, as a direct effect of the COVID—19 pandemic, access to business capital and weak policy and barriers associated with gender along others. This on the sidelines of the just ended UMA trade exhibition, a dialogue organised by the kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy and the SME federation.