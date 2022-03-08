WOMEN APPRENTICESHIP: Young female graduate students excelling at UBL

Uganda breweries says the 17 young women admitted onto their annual apprenticeship graduate program are excelling in apprenticeship in fields such as marketing, sales, finance, HR and supplies. The Human resource director at the brewery also says, there remains a huge talent gap among females, and advises that more emphasis should be put on educating the girl child in science studies. The brewer is in it’s first year of implementation of the program and among the participating in the group are women and people living with disabilities.