Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Individuals threaten to disrupt roadworks on Lwajali swamp
  • 2 National URA on the spot over killings while arresting smugglers
  • 3 News Sudan arrests senior opposition leader
  • 4 World Ukraine would never be a victory for Putin, says Biden
  • 5 National 10 police housing units destroyed after Katwe barracks fire