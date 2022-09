Why non-tariff barriers persist in regional trade

Despite some success in regional trade in East Africa, traders from across the EAC are still struggling with tariff and non-tariff barriers, even as the regional block is expanding, with the recent addition of the DRC. According to Rebecca Kadaga the minister for East Africa, it will take the will of politicians to help remove the bottlenecks. The East African bloc is now valued at $250 billion dollars after the officials' admission of Congo.