Flooding makes access to schools in Ntoroko difficult
17th anniversary of LRA massacre commemorated
World bank to continue supporting refugees, host communities
Over 30,000 yet to be compensated five years after Kiryandongo land evictions
Church of Uganda seeks solution to Kumi diocese wrangles
OIL AND GAS: PAU & ABI to fund training of 200 SMEs
ELECTRICITY SECTOR: Government takes back thermal plant
BEGINNING A NEW ERA: Bwogi and Semujju join professional boxing
JOB WELL-DONE: Wakiso Giants shift focus to next game
UGANDA CUP: Poor officiation claims overshadow Mbale win
KCCA to issue guidelines for bars and night clubs
ROAD SAFETY: Joe Walker campaign to highlight danger to pedestrians
Zaake should be found liable for misconduct - Mapenduzi
SSEWANYANA-SSEGIRINYA CASE: High Court ready to proceed to trial
Pupil killed as fire guts Kawaala school dormitory