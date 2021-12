Unraveling the secrets of Kibale forest | SAFARI IN UGANDA

We continue with our Safari in Uganda series and today, Betty Ndagire takes us to Kibale Forest National Park which is quite a different proportion from the Savannah parks like we saw in Murchison Falls. In the first of three parts on Kibale, we show you the secrets of the forest without the animals in what we dubbed the Forest Classroom. We hope you enjoy this.