UNBS pushes quality standards for competitiveness

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has recognized 42 enterprises that have successfully implemented the ISO 22000 standard, an achievement that has enhanced their competitiveness and market reach. Over the past year, the number of certified small and medium enterprises has surged from just 200 to more than 1,000. According to Executive Director James N. Kasigwa, this growth reflects a deliberate effort by UNBS to empower SMEs across the country.