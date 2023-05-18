Ugandan insurers given ultimatum for automation by Insurance Regulatory Authority

The Insurance regulatory authority of Uganda's chief executive has given an ultimatum to all insurers across the board to automate their operations such as filing of necessary documents and returns effective 1 July 2023, he adds the insurance industry has been slow to embrace change, so acknowledging the necessity of digital transformation is a step in the right direction. He was speaking at an insurance broker's meeting in Jinja. officials spoke of low levels of penetration still hurting sector growth across the region.