UGANDA-SOMALIA BUSINESS: Targeting billions in exports

Somalia’s renewed push to join the EAC block is attracting the attention of Uganda, which after a holding round of business forums is now targeting Mogadishi, as a potential export market. Hurt by unending conflicts, Somalia is already a member of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), a trading bloc of 21 countries in the north, east, central and southern Africa, and which comprises of some EAC members.