Uganda sends Gov't-led delegation to Avocado African Conference

Uganda has for the first time sent an official government-led team to the international Avocado African Conference that brings together farmers, buyers and other stakeholders in one room. The global market for hass avocado is estimated at 14 billion dollars for food and other products like oil and Uganda is a latecomer following in the footsteps of leading exporters like Kenya. The Ugandan team led by the NAADS secretariat comprises 60 farmers, large and small.