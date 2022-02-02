UGANDA-RWANDA BORDER CLOSURE: Frontier businesswomen ask for compensation

Civil Society Organizations have moved to the East African Court of Justice, seeking audit on losses caused by the closure of the two border posts Rwanda and Uganda, to the business community and adequate compensation be made, to enable traders at the affected borders to revive their businesses. They are also urging the Court to issue a permanent injunction against the two governments of Rwanda and Uganda warning them against any other foreseen closure of the border posts and to allow free movement of persons and trade facilities.