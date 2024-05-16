UAE to invest $100m in Kayunga

Ugandan companies, Fortune Energy and Umoja group, and the office of his highness sheikh Ahmed Al Qassimi of the United Arab Emirates, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an industrial sugar plant at Baale Sugar Works, Kayunga district. During the signing, Mike Mukula, the chairman of Mukula Group, said the 100m dollar plant, will boost the production of industrial sugar for the country’s beverage sector but also increase export volumes to the entire EAC market.