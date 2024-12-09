Trade ministry pushes tax breaks to attract investors

Uganda is strategically leveraging its Economic and Commercial Diplomacy framework to position itself as a premier destination for investment and tourism in Asia. By fostering stronger ties with nine key Asian countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, Uganda is aiming to tap into the region's dynamic economic growth and burgeoning tourism markets. This is part of Uganda's strategy to diversify its foreign relations and attract international investors while showcasing its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and business-friendly environment.