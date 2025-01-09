Tourism players urge government to incentivize local investors

Local tourism players are urging the government to introduce incentives for local investors in the hospitality industry. They believe this move would help elevate the country’s accommodation standards to international levels and unlock the potential of domestic tourism. Brian Tuhaise, of the Tour Drivers and Guides Association, highlighted that such incentives would also promote job growth within the tourism sector. He made these remarks recently in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya.