Start-ups get support to scale up blockchain tech

Venture capitalists are taking a keen interest in African start-ups that are using Blockchain technology to build financial products for savings, lending and remittances. Blockchain is a fast-growing technology on the African continent that is built to enable cryptocurrency transactions. So far, over 91 million dollars have been invested in startups using this technology. This week, Celo, a global payments infrastructure launched the Celo Africa Web3 Fund at a workshop in Kampala that will scale Ugandan startup projects building on blockchain technology and Web3 adoption.