Standard Chartered establishes Shs1bn kitty to empower youths

Standard Chartered Bank has created a one billion shilling kitty that will target 500 youth in Kampala and Wakiso with finding what the bank calls descent employment. The programme will be implemented through Voluntary Services Overseas. The UGX traded unchanged today Thursday, as the session saw the unit maintaining trading within the 3560/3570 levels with small pockets of demand seen during the day keeping the unit weak according to traders at ABSA. Money Markets were liquid and the Bank of Uganda was in through their Open Market Operations (7-day Repo and the BOU Bills) to mop the excess liquidity. From the stock market, MTN moved 30,325 shares, UCL moved 15,100 shares.