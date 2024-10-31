SMEs receive a UGX 31 billion green finance fund from the EU.

European Union has committed up to 31 billion shillings, towards the promotion of sustainability in climate mitigation activities. The fund was announced by the programme manager, access to finance for SMEs, climate finance, agribusiness and green transition and private sector, European delegation to Uganda. She adds partnerships across public and private sectors are facilitating a green transition with focus on waste management, sustainable tourism, green manufacturing and green transportation.