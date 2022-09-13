RUTO PRESIDENCY: A win for EAC trade?

As region welcomes William Ruto’s presidency, the East African Community (EAC) will be keenly watching the new administration's approach to foreign trade policies. With a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of over $100 billion double that of Tanzania and nearly three times that of Uganda, Kenya remains the largest economy in the region. An analysis of trade data in the past decade under President Uhuru Kenyatta shows that Kenya's balance of trade against EAC members has declined by Sh19.1 billion. Gains from Rwanda and Burundi have partially helped to offset much of the deficit incurred with Tanzania.