PAKWACH FISH CONTROVERSY: Enforcement unit clashes with leaders

What occurs when two government institutions reach conflicting decisions on the same matter? We're revisiting the URA and fish vendors' standoff in Pakwach. Our reporter, Rashul Adidi, sheds light on the predicament of women fish vendors: while Uganda Revenue Authority cleared the fish, the Fisheries Enforcement Unit impounded it. This left the women stranded for weeks, sparking a political-economic issue that required the intervention of the president for resolution.