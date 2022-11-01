OIL AND GAS SECTOR: Small businesses eye Petro dollars but lack capital

As Uganda nears oil production by at least 2025 according to government and joint venture companies, local micro-enterprises such as stainless steel metal fabricators, are urging the government to help them scale up their enterprises in order to build the capacity and meet the demands of the sector. NTV spoke to some Kampala-based fabricators who have already been subcontracted by oil firms before, but they say despite a policy on local content in place, small businesses need sufficient capital and incentives to ease their participation in the oil industry.