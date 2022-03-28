OIL AND GAS JOBS: Are new graduates employable?

60000 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created for Ugandans in the petroleum sector by 2025, but there are fears that fresh graduates for instance may miss out on the share of those jobs given the sector's high standards and skills requirements. During a forum for Universities from across the country, on opportunities in Oil and Gas, the majority found out that finishing University in itself, is not a guarantee that one will directly be employed in the sector.