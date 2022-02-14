OIL AND GAS: growing SME sector attracts attention of banks

SME sector continues to attract the attention of the banking industry, as businesses start positioning themselves for the lucrative share of Uganda’s oil production phase. So far 2000 businesses have been mentored by the Stanbic incubator company, and the executive director Stanbic holdings says preparing businesses to participate in the industry is to only beneficial to the financial sector but also an impetus to envisaged economic growth.