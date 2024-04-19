NSSF plans major investment in Agriculture

The head of strategy at the National Social Security Fund, Alex Rumanyika, says the fund is intensifying its efforts to venture into the agricultural sector, with officials hoping to attain over 50% social security coverage in at least 10 years. The fund says they will invest about 40 billion shillings in a marketing firm, hoping to plough back billions in contributions in turn. The majority of Ugandan smallholder farmers are grappling with access to markets and decent pay for their produce.