MID TERM ACCESS: A key litmus test for NSSF

At the expiration of sixty days, the beneficiaries of the midterm access should have their money. While the midterm access was controversial, the pension sector regulator points to it as a measure of the strength and functionality of the NSSF and the sector towards furnishing relief to the contributors. NSSF will be spending, UGX 902.5 billion, the required amount to pay members who qualify for 20% of their savings, on top of the UGX 900BN to pay members who qualify for benefits.