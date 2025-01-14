KACITA engages banks to address issues affecting traders

KACITA, the umbrella body that brings together traders in the capital, has started engaging key partners, including banks, to address several issues affecting the trading community. Among these are interest rates, taxes, and loan handling. One of the first partners to engage is Centenary Bank, which has been in the news over its handling and foreclosure of loans, leaving a bitter taste in business circles. Among the agreed points are consumer education and tackling fraud, which was cited as the root cause of the friction. Collins Muhwezi reports.